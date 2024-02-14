Three members of inter-state ATM robber gang arrested

An inter-state robber gang from Mewat in Haryana which had looted 12 ATMs in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana was busted with the arrest of three members, police said on Wednesday. The Mewati gang had stolen Rs 1.58 crore cash from various automated teller machines (ATMs), police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Shahid Kamaal Khan (45) of Navali in Nuh, Alim Akbar Khan (26) of Bhango in Nuh and Ilyas Abdul Rehman (45) of Mathepur in Palwal, Haryana. These people would move around in a car and break ATMs using gas cutters and machine tools including spanners. A team comprising police personnel from Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra is being sent to Haryana to arrest the four absconding people, Bidar Superintendent of Police Chennabasavanna Langoti told reporters. ''We have produced the arrested persons in court and taken them into police custody. Those who harboured them have also been booked as accused in this case,'' Langoti said. According to him, the criminals would flee to Osmanabad (Dharashiv) district on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border after committing the crime, where they would meet in a shed on the outskirts and hatch their next plan. ''We have recovered Rs 9.5 lakh from them but the total loot is Rs 1.58 crore. I have spoken to the SPs of Osmanabad in Maharashtra and Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. A special police team of the three districts will be sent to Haryana to arrest the absconding accused and recover money from them,'' the SP said.

