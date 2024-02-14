AFMS & IIT Roorkee sign MoU to improve combat medical support & patient care of serving personnel

In another milestone towards research in Armed Forces Medical Services, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on 14 Feb 2024, between Armed Forces Medical Services and Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. The MoU was signed by Director General (Org & Pers) Lt Gen SK Singh on behalf of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services and Director IIT Roorkee Prof Kamal Kishore Pant.

The MoU aims towards promoting collaborative biomedical research, to aid in improving the combat medical support and patient care of serving personnel. Apart from research, faculty exchange programme, joint academic activities and promotion of start ups in the domain of health care are also under the purview of this MoU.

Under this MoU, Armed Forces Medical Services will be able to utilize the expertise of IIT Roorkee in various fields like, development of novel medical devices, robotics, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

On this occasion, Lt Gen Daljit Singh, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, emphasized that this collaboration with a premier institute like IIT Roorkee will take the Armed Forces Medical Services into the future of combat and peacetime medical care. Prof Kamal Kishore Pant highlighted that medical and defence related research projects are a priority of the premiere technology institute and IIT Roorkee is looking forward to fruitful outcomes from this collaboration.

