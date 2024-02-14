Explosive shell defused near LoC in J-K’s Poonch
PTI | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army on Wednesday defused an old explosive shell near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The Automatic Grenade Launcher (AGL) shell was found during patrolling by the troops in Balnoi area of Mankote sector, they said.
The officials said that the army experts later safely defused the shell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Grenade Launcher
- Balnoi area
- The Indian Army
- Kashmir
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress makes key appointments in Himachal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Jammu & Kashmir as LS polls approach
Snowfall at Vaishnodevi shrine, rains in Jammu
Drug peddler's property attached in Jammu-Kashmir's Kupwara
Winter wonderland in Jammu and Kashmir: Snowfall transforms Basantgarh valley, Gulmarg
NC leader from Gujjar community joins BJP in Jammu