Netanyahu: Israel will take action in Rafah after civilians allowed to leave

Israel will press ahead with an offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, after allowing civilians to vacate the area in southern Gaza.

"We will fight until complete victory and this includes a powerful action in Rafah as well, after we allow the civilian population to leave the battle zones," Netanyahu said on his Telegram account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)