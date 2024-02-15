Israeli offensive on Rafah would be a humanitarian catastrophe, says German foreign minister
An offensive on the city of Rafah where 1.3 million people have sought refuge would be a humanitarian catastrophe, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.
"1.3 million people are waiting there in a very small space. They don't really have anywhere else to go right now ... If the Israeli army were to launch an offensive on Rafah under these conditions, it would be a humanitarian catastrophe," Baerbock said in a news conference in Jerusalem during her visit to Israel.
