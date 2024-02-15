Gaza needs 'Marshall Plan' for post-war reconstruction: UN trade body

Gaza will need a new 'Marshall Plan' to recover from the conflict between Israel and Hamas, a U.N. trade body official said on Thursday, adding that the damage was already about four times that endured during a previous war. "This will need a new Marshall Plan," Richard Kozul-Wright, a director at the U.N. trade body (UNCTAD), told a U.N. meeting in Geneva, referring to a plan for Europe's economic recovery after World War Two.

He said that the damage was already four times the damage endured in Gaza during the seven-week war in 2014.

