G7 leaders to hold video conference on Feb. 24 to mark Ukraine war anniversary

Leaders in the Group of Seven major democracies will hold a video conference summit on Feb. 24 to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an Italian government source said on Thursday.

Italy took over the G7 presidency in 2024 and will host a summit of leaders in June. The group also includes the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France and Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)