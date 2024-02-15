G7 leaders to hold video conference on Feb. 24 to mark Ukraine war anniversary
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-02-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 22:46 IST
Leaders in the Group of Seven major democracies will hold a video conference summit on Feb. 24 to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an Italian government source said on Thursday.
Italy took over the G7 presidency in 2024 and will host a summit of leaders in June. The group also includes the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France and Canada.
