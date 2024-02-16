US OKs potential sale of missiles and bombs to Italy, Pentagon says
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Italy of air-to-air missiles and small diameter bombs, the Pentagon said on Thursday. It said the prime contractor for both sales is RTX Corp . Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.
Italy has also asked to purchase 12 AIM advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles for an estimated cost of $69.3 million, the Pentagon said. It said the prime contractor for both sales is RTX Corp .
