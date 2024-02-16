Sitharaman appreciates SPMCIL for the security products being produced

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman presided over the 19th Foundation Day celebrations of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) through hybrid mode, in New Delhi, today.

Shri Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance; Shri Vijay Ranjan Singh, Chairman and Managing Director and Board of Directors of SPMCIL and other senior officers from the Ministry of Finance also participated in the event. The programme was attended in virtual mode across various units of SPMCIL; senior officers, employees, employees/ representatives of recognised unions of Apex Bipartite Forum, EPF and GPF trustees and employees/representatives from SC, ST & OBC organisations participated enthusiastically in the event.

The Union Finance Minister also launched three souvenir coins:

Coloured souvenir coin on Endangered Animals of India - Greater One Horned Rhino;Bi-metallic clad souvenir coin on Enlightenment of Buddha; andColoured souvenir coin of Ral Lalla and Ayodhya Ram Mandir

In her address on the occasion, Union Finance Minister Smt. Sitharaman appreciated SPMCIL for the security products being produced, including Bank Notes, Security Paper, Postal Stamps, Passports, Medallions, and others. Smt. Sitharaman acknowledged SPMCIL’s thoughtfulness for minting ‘Visually Impaired Friendly’ Coin Series and SPMCIL’s new initiatives of production of e-Passport with Track and Trace system which ensures enhanced security along with convenience of information.

The Union Finance Minister highlighted that the souvenir products of SPMCIL are presented by Government of India to dignitaries of other countries at international forums and are being appreciated globally. Referring to the CSR projects of the SPMCIL, the Union Finance Minister said that such projects especially in the aspirational districts and remote areas are appreciable. She urged the employees and the Board of SPMCIL to closely observe the technological advancements and inherently respond to the changing needs of this niche sector.

Earlier, in his opening address, CMD, SPMCIL, shared the important achievements of Company and its initiatives. The Chief General Managers of the nine Units and Corporate Office awarded the employees for their outstanding achievements. Awards to the units of SPMCIL in different categories, viz., Productivity, Environment & Safety, Energy Conservation, Learning & Development, Official Language and Vigilance Activities were also given including the prestigious CMD Cup for Overall Best Performance to India Security Press, Nashik.

