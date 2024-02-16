Left Menu

Fire Destroys 7-Room Wooden Hut at MLA Hostel in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:25 IST
Fire Destroys 7-Room Wooden Hut at MLA Hostel in Srinagar
A seven-room wooden hut was gutted in a fire that broke out in the MLA hostel here on Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out in the MLA hostel premises on the Maulana Azad Road, resulting in damage to the wooden structure, fire and emergency services officials said.

They said the fire brigade personnel doused the blaze and saved the adjacent structures. There was no loss of life in the incident, the officials said, adding that the cause of fire is being investigated.

