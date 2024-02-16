India clears proposals worth $10.2 billion for armed forces, coast guard
India's defence acquisition council on Friday cleared proposals worth 845.60 billion Indian rupees ($10.19 billion) for armed forces and coast guard, the defence ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 82.9850 Indian rupees)
