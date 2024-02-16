Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates NLC India's solar power plant in Rajasthan, marking a significant step towards renewable energy revolution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 16:27 IST
PM Modi inaugurates NLC India's solar power plant in Rajasthan, marking a significant step towards renewable energy revolution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for NLC India Ltd's 300-mw solar power project in Barsingsar, Rajasthan.

The prime minister also laid the found stone of other solar projects in the state.

Addressing the event through videoconferencing, Modi said that the country has started moving at a fast pace in generating solar power, and in giving an impetus to this mission, today, the foundation stone has been laid for various solar power projects in Rajasthan.

The projects, he said, will not only give green and cheap power to the region but also provide great employment opportunities to the youth.

The total cost of NLC India's solar project is estimated at Rs 1,756 crore and it is scheduled to be commissioned in September, the public sector enterprise said in a statement.

The project is strategically located near the existing Barsingsar Thermal Power Station which offers advantages in power evacuation through the existing network and utilisation of common infrastructure facilities.

The company said that it has signed a power usage pact with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for the entire capacity of 300 mw at a tariff of Rs 2.52 per unit.

NLC India is a navratna company under the coal ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024