Top UN court opens hearings into Israel's occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state.

Six days of hearings opened on Monday at the top United Nations court into the legality of Israel's 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state.

Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad al-Maliki is expected to open the presentation by Palestinian representatives at the International Court of Justice that is scheduled to last all morning.

The hearings follow a request submitted by the UN General Assembly for a non-binding advisory opinion into Israel's policies in the occupied territories.

