Israel committing genocide in Gaza, Palestinian minister tells World Court
Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 14:59 IST
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and has enforced a policy of apartheid against Palestinians for years, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Monday at the opening of a week of hearings on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.
"Allowing this to continue is unacceptable," Al-Maliki said. It is a moral and legal obligation to bring it to a prompt end."
