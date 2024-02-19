Israel committing genocide in Gaza, Palestinian minister tells World Court

Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and has enforced a policy of apartheid against Palestinians for years, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Monday at the opening of a week of hearings on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

"Allowing this to continue is unacceptable," Al-Maliki said. It is a moral and legal obligation to bring it to a prompt end."

