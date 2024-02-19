Left Menu

Rs 10,000 fine for not allowing ambulances, fire trucks to pass through in Gurugram: Traffic police

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-02-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 16:53 IST
Rs 10,000 fine for not allowing ambulances, fire trucks to pass through in Gurugram: Traffic police
Traffic police will impose a fine of Rs 10,000 starting this week for not allowing ambulances and fire trucks to pass through, a senior official said.

DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said zonal officer of Gurugram traffic police will also make video recordings of the incident.

Offenders who do not give way to vehicles of emergency services such as ambulances and the fire brigade will get online challans without any delay, the DCP said. The challans will be issued with the video recording of the incident, he said.

''Challaning amount for the offence is Rs 10, 000 under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act. This will help in saving those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition.

''Gurugram traffic police is already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs meant for transplant to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients,'' DCP Vij said. SKY SKY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

