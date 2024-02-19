Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits northeastern front line
19-02-2024
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the northeastern sector of the front line against Russian invasion forces, his office reported on Monday.
It said he paid a visit to the command post of the brigade that defends Kupiansk, a target of intensive Russian assault.
