Govt official held for taking bribe in Telangana
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-02-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
An Executive Engineer attached to the Tribal Welfare Engineering department was allegedly caught red handed while taking bribe of Rs 84,000 at her office here on Monday by Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
The official was caught when she demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 84,000 from a complainant for an official favour, an ACB release said.
The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused official, it said.
The case is under investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anti-Corruption Bureau
- Telangana
- Rs 84
- 000
- Rs 84
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana: Man found dead in van on roadside in Rangareddy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accuses KCR of betrayal in water-sharing, dares him to debates on issue
Telangana: Air Force officer dies in accident while repairing aircraft
Jharkhand political crisis: Telangana BJP leader lashes out at resort politics
BJP's Tarun Chugh launches 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' in Telangana