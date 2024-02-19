Govt official held for taking bribe in Telangana

An Executive Engineer attached to the Tribal Welfare Engineering department was allegedly caught red handed while taking bribe of Rs 84,000 at her office here on Monday by Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The official was caught when she demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 84,000 from a complainant for an official favour, an ACB release said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused official, it said.

The case is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)