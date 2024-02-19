TN budget's major sectoral allocations
The following is the major sectoral allocation in the Tamil Nadu budget for 2024-25.
Urban development: Rs 41,733 crore Rural development: Rs 27,922 crore Highways: Rs 20,043 crore Transport: Rs 9,787 crore Water resources: Rs 8,398 crore Adi-Dravidar (SC) & Tribal Welfare: Rs 3,706 crore Industries and MSME: Rs 4,481 crore Education: Rs 52,254 crore Social Welfare: Rs 7,830 crore Health: Rs 20,198 crore Police: Rs 12,543 crore Energy: 22,310 crore
