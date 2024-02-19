Left Menu

JLN stadium tent collapse: Sportspersons among 14 to get appreciation letter for help in rescue op

They will be awarded with an appreciation letter on Tuesday or Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police south Ankit Chauhan said.Most of the injured were workers who were working under the temporary tents when it collapsed.According to police, the pandal was being erected for a wedding function near gate number 2 of the stadium.

Delhi Police will provide an appreciation letter to 14 people, including sportspersons, who helped them in rescuing 29 people from a temporary structure at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here that collapsed, officials said.

Twenty-nine people were injured when a temporary structure erected at the stadium in south Delhi collapsed here on Saturday morning. No deaths were reported in the incident.

''As the structure collapsed, our SHO, ACP along with PCR staff and ambulance rushed to the spot. But during the mishap, sportspersons who were present around and practising immediately rushed to the spot,'' a senior police officer said. According to police, hostel mess in-charge Ruchika, table tennis coach Maninder Singh, para-athletics coach Gajender, athletes Deepak Kumar, Kartik, Shubham Kumar, Pushpendra Singh, Dinesh, Jai Mangal, Surendra, Lavkuch, Dinesh from SAI hostel mess, Deshpal from SAI office, and security in-charge Bhola assisted the police in removing the debris and helping the victims, the officer said.

''I personally feel that saving someone's life is a noble cause. These sportspersons without thinking for a moment helped the victims. They will be awarded with an appreciation letter on Tuesday or Wednesday,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

Most of the injured were workers who were working under the temporary tents when it collapsed.

According to police, the pandal was being erected for a wedding function near gate number 2 of the stadium.

