Mumbai police detain AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, stop him from visiting Mira Road

Following this, the civic authorities in Mira Road demolished illegal stalls in the Naya Nagar area.Pathan later released a video on social media in which he said he had informed eight days ago he would visit Mira Road and meet the police commissioner.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 19:51 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan was detained and later released by the Mumbai police on Monday when he tried to visit Mira Road in neighbouring Thane district, where communal violence occurred last month ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, an official said. The AIMIM leader was stopped at the Dahisar Check Naka when he was on his way to Mira Road, the official from Dahisar police said.

''Pathan was brought to Dahisar police station and released after some time. The police escorted him to his residence in south Mumbai,'' he said.

AIMIM workers also gathered outside the police station but were asked to leave, the official said.

A few days ago, Pathan announced that he would visit Mira Road and meet the police commissioner of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV). The Mumbai and MBVV police had issued notices to him, the official said.

Members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in Naya Nagar of Mira Road a day before the Ram temple consecration on January 21, while the next day, miscreants pelted stones at a procession taken out to celebrate the temple event in the area. Following this, the civic authorities in Mira Road demolished ''illegal'' stalls in the Naya Nagar area.

Pathan later released a video on social media in which he said he had informed eight days ago he would visit Mira Road and meet the police commissioner. ''BJP leaders visit the area and make provocative speeches. We saw how the government has demolished the establishments of poor people in the area. Some leaders have warned that they will come to Mira Road in the coming days, and if they reach the area, then I will also go there,'' the AIMIM leader claimed.

