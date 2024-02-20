Girl injured after being hit by bullet during celebratory firing at wedding in west Delhi

A girl standing outside her house was injured after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing at a marriage function in west Delhi's Khayala area, police said on Tuesday. An official said that the police have registered a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, and arrested Rajiv alias Raju, 30, from the spot. The incident took place on Monday evening, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she is presently recuperating, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)