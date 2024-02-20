Left Menu

Tractor driver runs over man after row over property damage in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 16:21 IST
A 22-year-old man was allegedly run over by a tractor-trolley on Tuesday after a row broke over the vehicle damaging a pipeline in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

The incident happened in Sar Mathura Gate Police Station area when two tractor-trolleys, which had come to dump sand at an under-construction house, caused some damage to a pipeline outside a local person's house.

According to police, the locals tried to chase down the tractor-trolleys but they did not stop and eventually ran over a man named Upendra Kumar and fled.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

''The incident happened near Bina Narayan gate. Upendra Kumar (22) was run over by a tractor-trolley. We have seized the tractor and the absconding driver is being searched. Teams have been sent for his arrest,'' Sub-Inspector Virendra Singh said.

Upendra Kumar's family members took him to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur where he was declared dead, Singh said.

He said that the tractor driver also hit two street carts and rammed it into a wall while fleeing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

