Italy to chair G7 meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Feb.24

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:48 IST
Italy will chair a videoconference meeting with leaders of the G7 countries to discuss support for Ukraine on Feb. 24, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday. Italy this year holds the presidency of the G7, which also groups the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France and will host a summit in June.

The meeting, in which Ukraine's President Volodymir Zelenskiy will join, will be held on the day of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

