Ukraine's defence minister, commander discuss front line, ammunition with US defence secretary

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said on Tuesday that he and the new forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed the front line in the nearly two-year-old war against Russia and ammunition supplies with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Umerov, writing on Facebook, described the call as "productive." "General Syrskyi gave updates on the current dynamics on the frontline," he wrote in English.

