Taiwan says it has not upped military deployments on frontline islands

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday it has not increased military deployments on frontline islands facing China and there is nothing unusual in the military situation around Taiwan.

China's coast guard on Sunday began regular patrols around the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands. On Monday, its coast guard boarded a Taiwanese tourist boat in nearby waters in an escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

