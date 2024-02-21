Four UP men arrested for faking disability to beg in Odisha

The Odisha police on Wednesday arrested four people, who are from Uttar Pradesh, on the charge of faking disability to beg on the streets of Berhampur town in Ganjam district, an officer said.

They impersonated themselves as hearing impaired and orthopedically handicapped to attract sympathy of the passers-by.

"All the accused persons deceived people and collected money by showing themselves with abnormal physical condition, though they are physically fit," Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said.

Police seized Rs 860 in cash, a notebook containing details of money collected and crutches seized from their possession.

The four people, who are in the age group of 20-32, were in this profession for the last six months after they came from Uttar Pradesh, Saravana said.

Each of them earns around Rs 1,000 per day by begging, said a police official after interrogating them. During patrolling at Kamapalli locality in Baidyanathpur area, the police found two of the four "disabled beggars" who did not seem so on a closer look.

Out of suspicion, the police detained the two persons and on questioning, they found that the two were physically fit. The two others were then arrested from Tata Benz area.

They used to beg on the busy roads in the city in the daytime while spending the night on the roadside of National Highway-16 here. "Further investigation is going on regarding their past and whether they were involved in any robbery or burglary cases," said the SP.

