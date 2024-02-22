Denmark announces $247 mln military aid package to Ukraine

Denmark has agreed on a military aid package to Ukraine worth 1.7 billion crowns ($247.40 million), Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday.

"Time does not help Ukraine, only action counts on the battlefield," she told a news conference. "Ukraine's fight for freedom is our fight." ($1 = 6.8714 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)