Denmark announces $247 mln military aid package to Ukraine
Denmark has agreed on a military aid package to Ukraine worth 1.7 billion crowns ($247.40 million), Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday.
"Time does not help Ukraine, only action counts on the battlefield," she told a news conference. "Ukraine's fight for freedom is our fight." ($1 = 6.8714 Danish crowns)
