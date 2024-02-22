Biden endorses Dutch PM Rutte to be next NATO boss - U.S. Official

Left Menu

22-02-2024
U.S. President Joe Biden endorses Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to be the next NATO head, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.

"President Biden strongly endorses PM Rutte's candidacy to be the next Secretary General of NATO", the U.S. official said.

Rutte would be succeeding current NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg, a Norwegian national.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

