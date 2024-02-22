Left Menu

NGT directs Ghaziabad municipal commissioner to take action against encroachers in green belt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:03 IST
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Commissioner of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation to ascertain the factual position and take remedial action against those encroaching upon open areas and green belts.

The NGT was hearing a plea against ''illegal constructions, concretisation and encroachment'' in parks, playgrounds and forests in the Uttar Pradesh city.

''We are of the opinion that the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad should look into the grievance and take appropriate action in accordance with law,'' a bench of NGT Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said.

The green tribunal passed the order on Wednesday.

Akash Vashishtha, the counsel for the applicants, mentioned four parks which were concretised by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) beyond the permissible limit of 5 per cent of the total area.

According to applicable rules, only 5 per cent of a park can be used for other purposes, he said, adding no action was taken by the civic body despite a representation to the commissioner.

