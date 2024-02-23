BrowMaster Launches Scalp Micropigmentation services and training courses in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: Scalp Micropigmentation is a boon for individuals dealing with hair loss regardless of the cause. Whether it is hair thinning, male or female pattern baldness and alopecia. Scalp micropigmentation is a paramedical cosmetic tattoo procedure that has gained popularity as an effective solution for various forms of hair loss. It gives an immediate illusion of a fuller head of hair by camouflaging the affected hair loss area, mimicking the hair follicles and creating tiny dots or dashes. Unlike some other hair loss treatments which take months and years for the visible results, this immediate improvement is the key factor that sets SMP apart from other treatments.

The Browmaster has launched SMP services and training courses in Mumbai and would be covered under the current south India Tour in next 3 months covering Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi -Kerala, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. SMP treatment is a highly sought-after procedure, as it is non-invasive and has no downtime. Hearing from the experts at the Browmaster about their insights, techniques, and the benefits of SMP can provide valuable information for individuals considering this treatment. It is an exciting opportunity for those in need of hair restoration solutions.

Who is the right candidate for SMP? The ideal candidate for Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP) includes individuals who: 1.Have visible hair loss: Individuals with receding hairline, male and female pattern baldness, thinning hair, bald spot and alopecia.

2.Have scar on the scalp: People with scar on their scalp from prior hair loss treatment, birthmark, surgical scarring or any scar can be a good candidate for SMP.

3.Seek a non-surgical option: SMP is a non-invasive procedure, making it suitable for those who prefer non-surgical alternatives to hair loss restoration.

4.Have a realistic expectation: It is important for candidates to have realistic expectations that it is a density treatment not a hair growth solution.

5.Are in good health: Candidates should be generally in overall good health, without any underlying medical conditions that may complicate the procedures.

6.Desire a low maintenance solution: SMP requires minimal maintenance compared to other hair loss treatment, making it a convenient option for many.

Is Scalp micropigmentation a painful procedure? Scalp micropigmentation is a non-invasive procedure, it is considered to be relatively low-pain procedure. Most individuals described the sensation as mild discomfort or pricking sensation. The discomfort may vary from person to person depending on one's pain tolerance and sensitivity of the scalp. Additionally, topical numbing agents are often applied to the scalp to minimize any discomfort sensation during the process. What is the duration of the procedure? The process begins with a thorough consultation with a qualified practitioner. The practitioner will assess the hair loss pattern and skin types to develop a personalised treatment plan, and discuss your goal, concern and expectations. The practitioner will then apply the topical numbing agent to minimize any discomfort during the procedure. By choosing the right pigments, it is applied in a stippling motion with the SMP machine creating a series of tiny dots and dashes to mimic hair follicles. Different shades and densities may be used to achieve a seamless blend with the natural hair. The procedure generally takes between 2 hrs to 5 hrs per session, depending on the extent of the area that requires coverage.

How much does it cost? How long does the results last? SMP offers a budget-friendly alternative compared to other hair treatments like Follicular Unit extraction (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT). The cost of SMP can vary depending on a few factors, such as the amount of density required as well as scalp area needed to be treated. It can also include the location of the studio, the expertise of the practitioner and the number of sessions required. SMP can cost anywhere between Rs 2500 to 5000 per square inch.

Scalp micropigmentation is a cosmetic tattoo, which is considered semi-permanent. The longevity of SMP varies for each individual. While the effects can last for approximately 3 years to 5 years, it is important to note that SMP is not a permanent solution. Over time, the pigment may fade slightly. To sustain the desired look, touch-up sessions are recommended. This will refresh the look and maintain the appearance, ensuring that it continues the client's expectations.

Does SMP affect the further hair growth? There is a misconception about SMP, with some believing it looks overly artificial and will affect natural hair growth. However, it is crucial to understand that Scalp micropigmentation is a non-invasive and non-surgical procedure. Which is why, it does not leave any scar or wounds on the scalp that may affect the hair growth. Moreover, when you do any kind of micro needling with the right practitioner it improves the blood circulation and stimulates the functionalities of the scalp that helps in stimulating the natural hair growth in the short run. The pigments used in SMP are food and drug administration (FDA) approved. Hence, it is considered one of the best hair loss solutions with no side effects. Maintenance For Optimal Result There are few post-cares that are crucial to follow after undergoing the procedure.

1.Avoid water and sweating: For the first 4-5 days after the procedure, avoid getting the treated area wet. This includes avoiding swimming, excessive sweating, heavy exercises or any activities which may lead to moisture on the scalp.

2.Gentle cleaning: After the initial healing period, you can gently clean the treated area with a mild soap. Avoid any strong chemicals such as anti-dandruff shampoos or any hair growth products for at least 10 days.

3.Avoid sun exposure: Protect the treated area from direct sunlight for at least a month following the procedure. Wear a hat or use high SPF sunscreen.

4.Avoid scratching or Picking: Do not scratch or pick the treated area, this may disrupt the healing process and potentially affect the result.

5.Attend follow-up appointments: Schedule and attend any follow-up appointment with your SMP practitioner to assess healing progress and make any necessary touch-ups.

Is there any risk associated with SMP? Absolutely, one of the significant risks associated with SMP is when it's performed by an unprofessional or untrained artist. Inexperienced practitioners may lack the necessary skills and knowledge, potentially leading to unsatisfactory results, uneven pigmentation, or even complications. It's crucial to choose a qualified and reputable SMP practitioner to ensure a safe and successful procedure. In Browmaster, all the Artists are well trained in SMP as well as any other Permanent makeup procedure.

SMP Training Course Now Available in Mumbai by Browmaster Browmaster is now offering SMP courses, this provides an opportunity for individuals interested in SMP to receive professional training and become certified practitioners. The course will cover Scalp micropigmentation theory, colour theory, right pigment selection and live demonstration with hands-on practice. This ensures that aspiring SMP practitioners receive professional training and are well-prepared to offer top-notch services in the field.

