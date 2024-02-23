US Anti-Normalization Act set to worsen dire humanitarian situation in Syria: UN expert

A UN expert today expressed concern over the United States Anti-Normalization Act under consideration by the US Congress, saying it could worsen the already dire humanitarian situation of the Syrian people and destroy their hope of rebuilding a peaceful life.

“I call on the US Congress to ensure the fulfilment of international obligations derived from the UN Charter, to uphold the principles of cooperation and equal sovereignty, save lives and minimise suffering,” said Alena Douhan, the UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights.

The United States has imposed unilateral sanctions on the Syrian Arab Republic since 1979, which have intensified over the past decade and were followed by the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act in 2019. These sanctions form a set of primary and secondary sanctions that cover goods, services, technology and information, with many items used in water, sanitation, hygiene and health (WASH) production.

“The sanctions have put the country in a straitjacket with serious repercussions on a broad range of human rights,” Douhan said.

The Special Rapporteur noted that nearly 70 per cent of Syrians are in need of humanitarian assistance due to the destruction of critical infrastructure, including access to water, sanitation, heating, electricity, food and medicine, and the near impossibility of reconstruction efforts as a result of the impact of unilateral sanctions and over-compliance. The humanitarian situation worsened following the earthquake on 6 February 2023 and UN independent experts called for sanctions to be lifted.

“Despite a host of humanitarian concerns, the proposed legislation seeks to prohibit any official action to recognise or normalise relations with any Syrian Government led by Bashar al-Assad,” the expert said. “Following a policy of isolation, the Anti-Normalization Act – if passed – will exert extraterritorial pressure on any efforts to restore and rebuild critical infrastructure,” she said, warning that the legislation would further complicate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and increase the burden on humanitarian actors.

Douhan said the bill overstepped the jurisdiction of the United States and sought to put pressure on the Syrian Government and third countries.

“The US Anti-Normalization Act is a flagrant violation of fundamental principles of international law and will lead to a deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Syria, which is already affected by barely functioning critical infrastructure, shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities,” she said.

The Special Rapporteur called for action in full conformity with the UN Charter, its objectives and principles, including sovereign equality, non-intervention and cooperation, to protect the human rights of the Syrian people.