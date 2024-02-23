Left Menu

Russian forces push further west after taking control of Avdiivka - defence ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-02-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 19:15 IST
Russian forces have advanced further to the west after taking control of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, the defence ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

