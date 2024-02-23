Russian forces push further west after taking control of Avdiivka - defence ministry
Russian forces have advanced further to the west after taking control of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, the defence ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.
