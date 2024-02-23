BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in road accident in Telangana; Guv, CM, KCR condole death

Opposition BRS MLA in Telangana G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident at Patancheru in neighbouring Sangareddy District on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 5.10 AM today when the car she was travelling in hit a metal crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Sultanpur-Patancheru near here resulting in her death on the spot, police said.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said they suspected that the driver was ''sleepy'' and was allegedly driving the vehicle at a high speed.

According to a release from Sangareddy District police, the MLA along with her family members had gone to Sadashivpet mandal of the district in two vehicles on Thursday night and was returning to Hyderabad.

After reaching Hyderabad, they took the ORR as she wanted to have breakfast, it said.

After crossing Sultanpur toll plaza on the ORR, the car driver allegedly felt ''sleepy'' and lost control over the wheel and hit the barrier resulting in the MLA's death, it said based on preliminary investigation.

The car's driver suffered fractures in both the legs in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said, adding that the front portion of the vehicle got damaged in the incident.

The MLA was sitting in the front seat of the car and was wearing the seat belt, a senior police official said.

''It is a road accident. We will investigate all aspects,'' Sangareddy District Superintendent of Police CH Rupesh told PTI. Preliminary investigations show that the driver may be at fault, he said.

The 36-year-old first-time MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) was shifted to a hospital by the police after the accident where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and several Telangana ministers and leaders condoled the death of the young legislator.

The Governor expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family, praying for strength and fortitude during this difficult time, a condolence message from the Raj Bhavan said.

Expressing grief over the tragic death of Lasya Nanditha, Revanth Reddy recalled his close association with her late father G Sayanna.

It is tragic that Sayanna died in February last year and Lasya Nanditha also passed away suddenly during the same month (in a span of one year), he said.

Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and former chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao paid tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased legislator at her residence here. They also consoled her family members.

Nanditha's father Sayanna was a BRS MLA. He passed away due to ill-health in February last year. She won the recent Assembly election in Telangana on a BRS ticket. She is survived by her mother and sister.

BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao expressed anguish over her sudden demise and said Lasya Nanditha won people's appreciation as an MLA. The BRS would stand by her family members in these difficult times, Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Kishan Reddy said it was painful that Lasya Nanditha and her father died within a year.

Lasya Nanditha, who had served as a Corporator in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) earlier, had a bright future ahead, he said.

On February 13 this year, Lasya Nanditha escaped with minor injuries when the car she was travelling in met with a road accident while she was returning to Hyderabad after attending a public meeting organised by BRS at Nalgonda. A Home Guard had died in that accident.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem was conducted at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad and a doctor said the deceased suffered injuries, including on the head.

Later in the evening the funeral of the MLA was held with police honours here. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered and investigation is underway, police added.

