Several routes to be diverted in Old Delhi for annual gathering at Eidgah

Several routes in the Old Delhi area will be diverted in view of the annual Ijtema at Shahi Idgah, police said on Friday. Shahi Idgah management committee, Eidgah Road Sadar Bazar, is taking out an annual Ijtema from Sunday to Monday at Shahi Idgah and dispersal will take place on Monday in central Delhi, the Delhi Police in an advisory said. Around 1.5 lakh devotees will participate in the programme, it said. According to the advisory, diversions will be made at ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ram Kumar Marg, Mori Gate red light, Jhandewalan roundabout, Azad Market chowk, Khoya Mandi, Barf Khana Chowk, and Panchkuian roundabout, among other places. Diversions will be made as per the requirement at above points from 9 pm on Sunday to 11 am on Monday, the advisory stated. Commuters are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, it added.

