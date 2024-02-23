Left Menu

Several routes to be diverted in Old Delhi for annual gathering at Eidgah

Shahi Idgah management committee, Eidgah Road Sadar Bazar, is taking out an annual Ijtema from Sunday to Monday at Shahi Idgah and dispersal will take place on Monday in central Delhi, the Delhi Police in an advisory said. Diversions will be made as per the requirement at above points from 9 pm on Sunday to 11 am on Monday, the advisory stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 21:35 IST
Several routes to be diverted in Old Delhi for annual gathering at Eidgah
  • Country:
  • India

Several routes in the Old Delhi area will be diverted in view of the annual Ijtema at Shahi Idgah, police said on Friday. Shahi Idgah management committee, Eidgah Road Sadar Bazar, is taking out an annual Ijtema from Sunday to Monday at Shahi Idgah and dispersal will take place on Monday in central Delhi, the Delhi Police in an advisory said. Around 1.5 lakh devotees will participate in the programme, it said. According to the advisory, diversions will be made at ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ram Kumar Marg, Mori Gate red light, Jhandewalan roundabout, Azad Market chowk, Khoya Mandi, Barf Khana Chowk, and Panchkuian roundabout, among other places. Diversions will be made as per the requirement at above points from 9 pm on Sunday to 11 am on Monday, the advisory stated. Commuters are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024