Left Menu

Two undertrials escape from UP court lock-up; 3 policemen suspended

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 24-02-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 20:05 IST
Two undertrials escape from UP court lock-up; 3 policemen suspended
  • Country:
  • India

Two undertrials, one of whom has 47 cases registered against him, escaped from the lock-up on a court premises here by cutting through the window bars, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered against both the accused late Friday night and three policemen have been suspended after the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said four teams have been deployed to nab them.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Virendra Kumar said Ankit Yadav and Sachin Saini had appeared before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate III on Friday morning after they were summoned.

A total of 55 prisoners had come with them to appear before the court. After everyone's appearance, the count started at 5.30 pm before sending the prisoners back to the jail.

The SI said the policemen called the names of Ankit and Sachin several times, but to no avail. When the policemen deployed for their security reached the lock-up, both the gangsters were found missing. Two rods of the iron window in the lock-up were cut.

On receiving the information, the SSP along with SP (City) Rahul Bhati reached the spot with the police force.

SSP Chandrabhan said three policemen have been suspended in the case and departmental action has been ordered against them.

According to police, 47 cases including one under the Gangsters Act was registered against Ankit Yadav. A case under the Gangsters Act is also registered against Sachin Saini.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024