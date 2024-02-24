Man drives in reverse for 2 km on Ghaziabad road and flees, arrested 3 days later

After three days of search, police on Saturday nabbed a man who was seen driving in reverse for over 2 km on an elevated road here and evaded arrest, officials said.

A purported video of the incident that happened on Wednesday evening in Indirapuram area showed a police car driving in the wrong direction while chasing the vehicle, which was trying to avoid arrest.

''The accused has been identified as one Kuldeep Sharma. We have seized the vehicle and arrested the accused on Saturday,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Dinesh Kumar.

''Kuldeep Sharma during interrogation said that he was a member of BJP,'' the DCP added. Sharma (34) has been sent to judicial custody.

According to police, police received a complaint around 10 pm on Wednesday that someone was driving a car at a high speed on the road. But when the police tried to intercept the vehicle he drove the car in reverse and escaped arrest, the officer said.

The arrest was made following three days of intensive police search, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)