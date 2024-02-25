Yemen's Houthi Al Masirah TV: US, UK forces carry out a series of strikes in Sanaa
Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, said on Saturday that U.S. and British forces carried out a series of airstrikes in the capital, Sanaa.
U.S. and British forces conducted strikes against more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, officials said, the latest round of military action against the group that continues to attack shipping in the region. The United States has carried out near daily strikes against the Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and have said their attacks on shipping are in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza.
The months of attacks by Houthis have continued and have upset global trade and raised shipping rates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Houthi
- Iran
- Gaza
- Houthis
- Yemen
- U.S.
- Sanaa
- British
- Palestinians
- Israel
- United States
- Al Masirah TV
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Palestinians brace for Rafah evacuation, Israeli assault plan
WRAPUP 2-Palestinians brace for Rafah evacuation, Israeli assault plan
WRAPUP 6-Palestinians brace for Rafah assault as Israel promises evacuation plan
Gaza death toll climbs 28,064 Palestinians killed, 67,611 injured since Oct. 7-Gaza health ministry
WRAPUP 4-Palestinians brace for Rafah assault as Israel promises evacuation plan