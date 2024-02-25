Left Menu

Yemen's Houthi Al Masirah TV: US, UK forces carry out a series of strikes in Sanaa

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2024 04:06 IST
Yemen's Houthi Al Masirah TV: US, UK forces carry out a series of strikes in Sanaa

Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, said on Saturday that U.S. and British forces carried out a series of airstrikes in the capital, Sanaa.

U.S. and British forces conducted strikes against more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, officials said, the latest round of military action against the group that continues to attack shipping in the region. The United States has carried out near daily strikes against the Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and have said their attacks on shipping are in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza.

The months of attacks by Houthis have continued and have upset global trade and raised shipping rates.

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

