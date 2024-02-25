Ukraine says it destroyed 16 of 18 Russian-launched drones
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 11:49 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine destroyed 16 out of 18 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kyiv's military said on Sunday.
The air force said the Iranian-made drones had been shot down over eight regions across central, western and southern Ukraine, including the capital region, it said on the Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Kharkiv swept by fire after Russian drones strike petrol station
"Tucker Carlson's Putin Interview: Granting Russian Leader a Platform to Promote His Agenda – and Indirect Support to Donald Trump"
Russian drone attack kills 7, including 3 kids, in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Russian drones kill 7 people, including 3 children, in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Russia's military drone production ramping up, says defence minister