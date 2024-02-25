Left Menu

Ghaziabad road rage: Man hit by car, dragged on bonnet for 3 km

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-02-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 21:38 IST
In a case of road rage in Ghaziabad, a man was allegedly hit by a car and dragged on its bonnet for around 3 km, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media platforms.

According to police, the cars of Ramesh Singh and Tarang Jain were involved in an accident. Ramesh Singh got out and stood in front of Jain's vehicle in a bid to stop him from fleeing.

Jain, however, hit Ramesh Singh who clung onto the bonnet to save himself, police said.

Jain drove the vehicle for more than three kilometres before some motorists forced him to stop and rescued Ramesh Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Indirapuram, Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

Jain was also thrashed by the crowd before being handed over to police.

''The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and sent to jail,'' said the officer.

