Russian forces will attempt another offensive in late May or summer, says Zelenskiy
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 22:32 IST
Russian forces will attempt to conduct another offensive in Ukraine in late May or summer, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
"We will prepare for their assault. Their assault that began on Oct. 8 has not brought any results, I think," Zelenskiy told a news conference.
