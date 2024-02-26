Left Menu

HC dismisses PIL against jetty near Murud-Janjira fort in Raigad

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL against the construction of a jetty near the coastal fort of Murud-Janjira, which is a popular tourist spot, in Maharashtras Raigad district.The petition, filed by social activist and local politician Mahesh Mohite, claimed the fort has been declared a historical monument under the Archaeological Survey of India ASI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:11 IST
HC dismisses PIL against jetty near Murud-Janjira fort in Raigad
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the construction of a jetty near the coastal fort of Murud-Janjira, which is a popular tourist spot, in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

The petition, filed by social activist and local politician Mahesh Mohite, claimed the fort has been declared a historical monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The construction of a jetty near the fort would harm the environment and cause an impediment to the livelihood of fishermen in the area, he further claimed.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor, however, noted that no grievance was raised by the fishermen.

The fishermen, who are said to be affected, have already formed a cooperative society and if they are affected then it is for this society to take up the matter before the authorities concerned, it said.

''The petition could have been filed by the fishermen. Why should we entertain the petition of a politician?'' the bench said.

The petitioner should not consider courts as a political platform and utilise legal proceedings for political purposes, it said.

''We are not providing a field to play politics. Why has the society (fishermen) not filed a petition? We don't appreciate this. You are not an office-bearer or member,'' the HC said.

The bench dismissed the PIL and granted liberty to the fishermen society to seek appropriate remedy under law.

The HC said Mohite was not even a member of the fishermen society nor has he made any single representation before any authority prior to approaching the court.

A government agency has been constructing the jetty to facilitate easier access to the fort for tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024