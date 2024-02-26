Israel has killed 29,782 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct.7, Gaza health ministry says
At least 29,782 Palestinians have been killed and 70,043 injured during Israel's military assault on Gaza since Oct.7, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Monday.
In the past 24 hours, 90 Palestinians were killed and 164 injured in Israeli strikes, the ministry added.
