Jumbo COVID centres scam: Court grants bail to Sanjay Raut's aide Sujit Patkar on 'ground of parity'

A magistrate court granted bail to businessman Sujit Patkar, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, in a case related to the alleged jumbo COVID centres scam, on the ''ground of parity'', noting that other accused have been extended a similar relief and chargesheet filed. Patkar, however, won't walk out of jail as he is in judicial custody in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate, SP Shinde, granted bail to Patkar on Friday. A detailed order became available on Monday.

The court noted that the investigation in the matter is completed and a chargesheet has been filed against Patkar and other accused.

The investigation into the alleged scam is being conducted by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

''The trial of the accused has not commenced yet. It may take some time. Charges are not yet framed against the accused persons, thus there is no possibility of the conclusion of the trial in future,'' the court said. The court also noted that since other accused with similar roles have been granted bail, Patkar is also entitled to bail on the ''ground of parity''.

Partners of Lifeline Hospital Management Services identified as Hemant Gupta, Sujit Patkar, Sanjay Shah, and Raju Salunkhe, submitted false and forged partnership deed with the Mumbai civic body for getting a contract to provide medical facilities to jumbo Covid centres, as per the prosecution.

They used false and fabricated partnership deeds to secure contracts from the BMC and the Pune Mahanagar Pradesh Vikas Pradhikaran, falsely claiming to have past experience in the medical field.

The accused persons have not supplied services as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the agreement and hence defrauded the civic body of Rs 38 crores, the prosecution said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)