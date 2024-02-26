Left Menu

US airman dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy, reports say

A U.S. military service member who had set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington over the weekend, in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza, has died, local media reported on Monday. NBC News, citing an unnamed U.S. official said that the U.S. Air Force member had died and more details would be released after the military finished notifying his family.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 19:21 IST
A U.S. military service member who had set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington over the weekend, in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza, has died, local media reported on Monday.

NBC News, citing an unnamed U.S. official said that the U.S. Air Force member had died and more details would be released after the military finished notifying his family. CBS News' Washington affiliate and The Washington Post also reported the death, citing a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson.

Representatives for the police in Washington did not immediately return a call requesting comment on the reports. The U.S. airman had been hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday after U.S. Secret Service officers put out the flames, DC Fire and EMS had said.

The New York Times had separately reported that the man, wearing military fatigues, broadcasted the incident live over the internet. "I will no longer be complicit in genocide," the man said before dousing himself in a clear liquid and setting himself on fire, screaming "Free Palestine," according to the Times.

The latest incident comes as amid ongoing pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests in the United States following the Hamas Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 Israelis and seized 253 hostages in a cross-border attack. Israeli forces then waged a military campaign against the Palestinian Islamist group that rules Gaza, destroying much of the coastal enclave, with nearly 30,000 people confirmed killed, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel's embassies have drawn continued protest against the war. In December, a woman protesting the war set herself on fire outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta.

