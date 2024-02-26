Left Menu

SC seeks Centre's response on PIL against notification on retrospective ECs to projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 19:48 IST
SC seeks Centre's response on PIL against notification on retrospective ECs to projects
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on a PIL assailing its 2017 notification allowing ongoing projects to seek environmental clearances with retrospective effect.

The March 14, 2017, notification of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) permits projects to carry out operations without getting environmental clearances and provides a six-month time period to alleged violators to apply for retrospective or ''ex post facto clearance''.

''We will issue notice and tag this with the pending one,'' a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said after taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for One Earth One Life, an NGO.

The notice modified the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2006, which had mandated prior approvals for all projects.

The PIL also challenged a July 2021 office memorandum of the ministry that issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the identification and handling of violation cases under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006.

Allowing existing projects to seek ex post facto or retrospective environmental clearance ''violated the fundamental tenets of environmental jurisprudence'', the plea said.

The bench also directed the plea be tagged with an earlier pending petition of a similar matter.

The plea sought the issuance of a writ ''restraining'' the ministry ''from using any notification or office memorandum permitting ex post facto environmental clearance''.

It said, ''The grant of ex post facto environmental clearances (ECs) nullifies the very intent of the Environmental Protection Act (EPA) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of 2006.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024