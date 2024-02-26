Left Menu

Fire breaks out in building housing government hospital staffers in Mumbai; none hurt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 22:13 IST
Fire breaks out in building housing government hospital staffers in Mumbai; none hurt
  • India

A fire erupted in a high-rise residential building housing staffers of a Maharashtra government-run hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night, an official said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, he said.

According to the official, the fire broke out in a flat on the 14th floor of the staff quarters building of GT Hospital located close to Mumbai Police Commissionerate at around 8.45 pm.

Besides fire fighters, as many as four fire engines and other vehicles were engaged in dousing the flames, he said.

