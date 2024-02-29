Left Menu

J&K: Senior IPS officer sworn in as PSC chairman

A K Choudhary, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service officer, was sworn in as the new chairman of the Public Service Commission in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Thursday.

Choudhary (59) took the oath of office before Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan here, he said.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir administration appointed Choudhary, who was holding the post of special director general of police (crime), as the chairman of the PSC.

He succeeded Satish Chandra, an IAS officer, who retired on November 1, 2023, after serving for 18 months.

"The Lieutenant Governor of UT of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint A K Choudhary as Chairman, Public Service Commission for UT of J&K. He shall hold the position of the Chairman, PSC, till he attains the age of 62 years," an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said.

