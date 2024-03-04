Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: would welcome British courts protecting Assange

Updated: 04-03-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 15:44 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he would welcome British courts protecting Julian Assange, with the Wikileaks founder fighting to avoid extradition to the United States from Britain. U.S. prosecutors are seeking to put Assange, 52, on trial over WikiLeaks' high-profile release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.

"I am of the opinion that it would be good if the British courts granted him the necessary protection because he has to expect persecution in the USA, given the fact that he has betrayed American state secrets," he said at a school event.

