SC notice to Bihar on plea alleging deplorable condition of govt schools in state

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Bihar government on a plea alleging deplorable condition of government schools in the state and seeking directions to ensure they have basic facilities and civic amenities.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice on an appeal filed by NGO Social Jurist.

The NGO has approached the top court against an order of the Patna High Court dated January 19, 2024 dismissing its plea and saying the government is taking all steps to improve primary level education in the state.

''We also take note of the fact that the Government is taking further steps to monitor each and every school in the State of Bihar regularly by seeking report from the District Education Officers posted in the districts. The petitioner has come forward with his own report on the basis of which he is seeking direction which cannot be entertained. The writ petition is misconceived and is accordingly dismissed,'' the high court had said.

It had also noted that to streamline school education, the government is monitoring all schools at every level since July 1, 2023 with respect to infrastructure and mid-day meal scheme.

The NGO had filed a writ petition in the HC in the wake of a viral video of female students of a government school in Vaishali district damaging the vehicle of an official of the state's education department in protest against the ''deplorable conditions'' at the school.

The PIL, filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal, claimed a survey conducted by the NGO found schools had deficient infrastructure facilities.

