Ecuador detains 12 people, including judges, in organized crime investigation
Reuters | Quito | Updated: 04-03-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 19:12 IST
- Country:
- Ecuador
Ecuador's attorney general's office said on Monday 12 more people, including judges, have been detained in a sprawling organized crime investigation in Guayas province.
The arrests follow others in December which are also part of the so-called "Metastasis" investigation, and which also included judicial staff.
